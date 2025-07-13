Millet magic from Bhadrachalam wins national applause

In a quiet corner of Bhadrachalam, famously known as the South Ayodhya, a group of determined tribal women is rewriting the story of rural enterprise — one millet biscuit at a time. Their venture, now known as ‘Bhadradri Millet Magic Biscuits,’ has earned the rare distinction of being praised by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The recognition has created a wave of pride across the region. What started as a modest effort to make healthy snacks has blossomed into a small but impactful business with growing popularity.

“For the past six years, we’ve been making millet biscuits — using jowar, ragi, sama, and korralu,” shares Thati Lalitha, one of the four women behind the initiative. “We never imagined they would one day be mentioned by the Prime Minister. His praise gave us a huge boost.”

Her teammate Uke Venkatalakshmi adds, “We were so encouraged when our friends and sisters started asking for the biscuits — some even sent them abroad! Representatives from TIFED recently visited our ITDA office and tasted our biscuits. They said they were wonderful.”

Their journey began in 2018 with the formation of the ‘Srirama Joint Liability Group.’ Initially, the group focused on producing sanitary napkins under the brand Giri. “It was difficult,” recalls Lalitha. “People weren’t interested in buying them. We faced many hurdles and lost nearly ₹15,000. But we didn’t give up.”

Support from the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) proved critical. A subsidy of ₹8 lakhs helped them buy essential machinery, with the remainder financed by a bank loan and their own contribution. But then came an unexpected blow — the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We couldn’t begin napkin production because of the lockdowns,” explains Venkatalakshmi. “Instead, with support from authorities, we pivoted and started making masks. We produced and delivered 40,000 of them to the GCC in just one month.”

It was during this period that the idea of making millet biscuits took hold. “We were seeing people move toward healthier food — jowar rotis, ragi java, korrala rice. So, we thought, why not make healthy snacks too?” says Lalitha. “We experimented with jowar and ragi initially. There were challenges, but we kept going.”

Backed by guidance from then ITDA PO Prateek Jain, who arranged training in Hyderabad, the group refined their recipes. Today, their daily production has grown from a modest three kilograms to twenty, sourced from tribal farmers in Tulsipaka, Chintur Mandal (Andhra Pradesh).

The biscuits — sold in attractive packs — now come in varieties like Sama and Korralu (₹150), and Ragi and Jonna (₹130). The team has also begun making Karakkaya tea powder, priced at ₹200.

They’re now dreaming bigger. “We want to see our millet biscuits on the shelves of big shopping malls. That’s our next goal,” says Venkatalakshmi. “Right now, we are just four women. But we hope to grow and provide employment to at least ten more.” Their journey is an inspiring example of how resilience, innovation, and community support can turn humble beginnings into a source of regional pride. As Lalitha puts it, “We didn’t get success easily. Behind this recognition is a story of struggle, setbacks, and sheer will.”