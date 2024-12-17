Natural ways to prevent and reverse hypertension

Our body is constantly responding to external factors, so as to maintain the equilibrium of health, without us even being aware. The body has an amazing self-healing mechanism that works only if we get out of the way and allow it to do so. Most people, when they are diagnosed with high blood pressure, take medicines for it and get on with their regular life. Over a period of time, medicines and their dosages spiral upwards and eventually they end up with complications of hypertension and side effects of medicines!

Here is what you can do to prevent or reverse hypertension.

1. Avoid all fat

Fat goes into the blood stream, thickening the blood and also narrowing arteries. Therefore, we must reduce the consumption of fats that have no fibre – oil, ghee, butter. Also, animal products including meat, dairy and eggs since they too are full of fat.

2. Avoid high cholesterol foods

Only animals produce cholesterol. There is no cholesterol in coconuts and cashews or any other plant foods. We are animals and we produce all the cholesterol that we need, naturally. The excess cholesterol comes from animal products in our diet.

3. Increase fibre

Fibre holds onto fat and prevents it from going into the bloodstream. Fibre, therefore, keeps the blood thin and flowing. Only plants have fibre, but refined plant foods are stripped of fibre. Avoid all refined foods, and peeling of fruits and vegetables whenever possible.

4. Overcome addictions

Avoid tea, coffee, colas, alcohol and smoking. All of these raise the blood pressure. Even green tea with its lower levels of caffeine is not good for health. Green smoothies are an excellent way of over-coming addictions.

5. Avoid excess salt

Most packaged foods and ready-made products are full of salt. Avoid consuming them.

6. Reduce stress

Get out of the rat race. If that is not possible be aware that when we are stressed, we produce adrenaline and other stress hormones. Similarly, when animals are stressed they too produce stress hormones. When we consume animal products or their secretions, we are taking in these stress hormones. This is another reason that plant-based diets are best for hypertension.

7. Get some exercise

Being overweight can lead to high blood pressure. Make sure that you get your daily dose of exercise.

8. Get enough rest

Lack of sleep can raise the blood pressure. It’s best to go to bed latest by 10 PM and wake up with-out an alarm. The earlier we go to bed the more restful the sleep is likely to be.

9. Avoid overstimulation

Mobile phones, computer games, late-night shows all keep our brains stimulated and stressed.