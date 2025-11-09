Neena & Soni spark story magic

The Mumbai LitFest 2025 took a heartwarming turn when veteran actresses Neena Gupta and Soni Razdan traded scripts for storybooks at ‘The Little Festival’ — a special segment dedicated to young readers. During the lively session titled “Toothy Tales”, held in collaboration with the HT Parekh Foundation, the two actors joined authors Shalini Pradhan and Rashmi Mehta to weave a magical story about good oral health, sugar monsters, and the joy of reading.

Set to music and laughter, the bilingual storytelling experience brought to life the delightful children’s book “One, Two, Three, Sumon is Free.” Together, the storytellers led an imaginative journey where children battled a sugar monster with the help of Dr. Save You, a superhero dentist who restores smiles and confidence.

Authors Shalini Pradhan and Rashmi Mehta—who co-wrote the book—entertained young audiences by performing as ‘Sumon’ and ‘Dr Save You.’ Through humour, song, and playful interaction, they explained how sugar can be “as addictive as video games” and why healthy habits matter. The performance blended imagination, education, and empathy, leaving both kids and parents grinning ear to ear. As part of ‘The Little Festival’ at Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest, the initiative aims to inspire a love for reading among children aged 8 to 13. Supported by the Doorbeen initiative of the HT Parekh Foundation, it offers hands-on workshops, nature trails, performances, and inclusive storytelling sessions—this year focusing especially on accessibility and inclusion.

The ever-charming Neena Gupta shared her joy at being part of the event, saying that children should “brush your teeth until you sing the birthday song thrice, and don’t forget to eat your greens and dairy.” She added that “it’s great to see what The Mumbai LitFest is doing, and everyone should definitely visit and experience these wonderful sessions.”

Soni Razdan, who also narrated the book, said that “kids eat a lot of sugar, and they need to be educated about its implications in a fun way.” Reflecting on the role of books in a digital era, she observed that “these days, kids are introduced to technology and social media at a very young age; however, parents are getting conscious about this now. It’s our duty to help them develop the habit of reading, as that’s how their imagination grows. Books are a beautiful mix of entertainment, education, and creativity. It’s lovely how The Little Festival has collaborated with NGOs, giving so many wonderful kids the chance to experience it.” Through laughter, song, and storytelling, ‘The Little Festival’ once again reminded Mumbai that stories have the power to heal, teach, and bring generations together — one smile at a time.