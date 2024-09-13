Relationship: 5 ways to spice up your married life

Marriage is frequently characterised as a journey filled with love, friendship, and personal development, but like all journeys, it has its share of highs and lows. Even the most thrilling relationships can develop predictable patterns over time as routines naturally take control. But costly trips and lavish gestures aren’t always necessary to maintain the relationship. Rather, little, considerate deeds and common experiences can do wonders for rekindling the flame. Investing in your relationship on a regular basis is crucial, regardless of how long you’ve been together. The good news is that spicing up your married life may be enjoyable, simple, and extremely satisfying.

Deeper emotional and physical ties can be cultivated and monotony can be broken up with the addition of fresh experiences. You can rejuvenate your relationship in a variety of ways, from light-hearted exchanges to sensual ones. Here are five easy yet effective techniques to revitalise your marriage with passion, closeness, and enjoyment.

1. Together, take a shower

Showering together is a very simple yet intimate approach to rekindle your relationship with your partner. A comfortable and relaxing atmosphere is created by the warmth of the water and your partner’s proximity. This shared activity can create a moment of connection out of what is typically a solitary routine. It offers a chance to relax together, discuss your day, and share a vulnerable time that goes beyond just physical closeness. Create a mini-spa in

your bathroom to add to the specialness. Play some relaxing music, light some candles, and use opulent shower gels or scented oils. Even better, as the water tumbling down, you can alternately give each other a soothing massage. It’s a lovely way to end the day feeling closer and more at ease or to begin the day with a good outlook. A shared shower can help create a mood for the remainder of the day or night by fostering more physical and emotional connection.

2. Work Out to Get Sweaty Together

Maintaining your health, strengthening your relationship, and reviving your marriage are all made possible by exercising together. Endorphins, which are released during physical activity, not only make you feel amazing but also foster a sense of cooperation and accomplishment. Along with raising your fitness levels, you and your spouse gain mutual trust, support, and goal-sharing when you work out together.

Your relationship becomes more physically and emotionally stronger as a result of your joint effort. Engaging in physical activities such as weightlifting, treadmill jogging, dancing, or yoga classes with your partner can stimulate and invigorate your relationship by bringing out your fun and competitive side. You become more aware of each other’s body when you exercise together, and this increased awareness might carry over into the bedroom. Not to add, it might be very alluring to watch your spouse glowing from the endorphin surge after working out!

3. Role play and Sex toys can enhance the spice

There’s always opportunity for exploration when it comes to intimacy. Introduce some sex toys or role-playing to liven up your bedroom routine if it’s starting to get monotonous.

This is all about stepping outside your comfort zone, being honest with each other about what you want, and attempting something new that makes you both happy. By enabling you to explore feelings and experiences that deepen your bond, sex toys can give your relationship a whole new level.

However, role-playing may be an exciting and creative method to adopt new personas and infuse the bedroom with a feeling of adventure. You can express your fun side by acting out a favourite fantasy or just walking into a situation that makes you both happy. The important thing is to enjoy yourself and be open and honest with your partner about what intrigues or thrills you.

Role-playing and sex toys both serve to spice up the routine and serve as a helpful reminder that there is always more to explore in your relationship.

4. Energise Yourself with Fun Bedroom Games

When was the last time you engaged in bedroom gaming? Well, not video games exactly, but light-hearted, enjoyable pursuits that can raise the temperature and make you both chuckle! Playing games in your bedroom can help you relax, defuse tension, and add some fun to your private moments.

These games and activities, which range from dice games that lead to thrilling dares to cards that disclose amusing facts about each other, are meant to help you de-stress, interact, and discover new aspects of each other. Play interactive games like “What’s your Fantasy,” where you can question one other about your desires or engage in light-hearted, boundary-pushing dares.

Alternatively, play games made especially to improve intimacy, where every turn offers a fresh way to bond and have fun with one another. These light-hearted and humorous times not only strengthen your bond but also leave enduring memories that make your relationship enjoyable and

carefree. When the goal is to create a laid-back atmosphere where fun, humour, and self-discovery are the main priorities, bedroom games are ideal.

5. Recall Your Initial Meeting

There are times when looking back is the best course of action. You can relive your first date and relive all the feelings and memories of that moment when you fell in love. You may relive the thrill and butterflies you experienced by reliving that special day, whether it was in a quaint café, a movie theatre, or a stroll through the park. This sentimental moment serves to rekindle the romance and serves as a reminder of the relationship you have developed over time. Go all out; choose the same clothes, go to the same locations, and even place the same food order.

The setting’s familiarity mixed with the memories of the past can help you recognise how far your relationship has come. You can also use this time to look back on your relationship and discuss the times that strengthened your bond as well as the high points of your journey together. No matter how long you’ve been together, going back to your first date is a wonderful way to remember the early stages of love and how those emotions can always be renewed.

(The writer is a Relationship Manager Gleeden, India)