Rupali Ganguly calls for cow protection on Republic Day

On Republic Day, popular TV actress Rupali Ganguly, best known for her role in Anupamaa, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message urging her followers to pledge their support for the welfare of cows, also known as “Gauvansh.” In a touching video, Rupali is seen bonding with a cow while sending out an important message about the need to protect and care for these innocent animals.

In her post, the actress asked her followers, “Have you given this gift to your Gau Mata?” emphasizing the responsibility of people to protect cows and ensure their well-being. She also encouraged her fans to make a promise to safeguard the lives of cows, who are vital to Indian culture and society.

The video was accompanied by a meaningful caption that read, “This Republic Day, let’s take a pledge to protect our Gauvansh. I always support initiatives that prioritize the welfare and well-being of these innocent creatures. They deserve our love, respect, and protection. #gauseva #indianculture #savecows #cowprotection #rupaliganguly #Anupamaa.” In the video, Rupali can be heard saying, “So, the idea is to have Surakshit Bharat for Gauvansh and Gau Mata. And, this is my Kaveri’s Suraksha Kavach. I appeal to you all to bring Suraksha Kavach for Gauvansh as well.”

Alongside her message for cows, Rupali also shared her thoughts on adopting dogs. In a separate video, she encouraged viewers to adopt Indian breeds, highlighting their love, loyalty, and resilience. She wrote, “Adopt, don’t shop. Our desi dogs and Indian breeds are full of love, loyalty, and resilience.

They deserve homes filled with care and compassion.

Let’s give them the love they deserve.”

Rupali’s message on Republic Day resonated deeply with her followers, as she continues to use her platform to raise awareness on animal welfare. Recently, she made headlines by addressing rumors about her departure from Anupamaa, clarifying that she remains committed to the show and its creator, Rajan Shahi, expressing gratitude for the recognition and platform the show has given her.