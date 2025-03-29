Samantha encourages women to challenge societal norms and carve their own paths

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her candid outlook, recently shared her definition of success at the curtain-raiser event for the 11th Indian Film Festival of Sydney (IFFS). She emphasized that success, especially for women, is about breaking stereotypes and embracing freedom rather than just professional achievements.

Speaking at Sydney’s Powerhouse Museum, Samantha stated, “I have said this before — success, for me, is freedom. I don’t wait for others to tell me that I am successful. Success is waking up with the freedom to do what you are passionate about. It is about not being put in a box and not being told what women can or cannot do. It is about wearing multiple hats and doing it well.” The Kushi actress reflected on her journey, highlighting how she has overcome challenges and continued to evolve both personally and professionally.

She also spoke about her transition into producing, calling it an empowering move that allows her to support diverse and meaningful stories.

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange praised Samantha’s inspiring journey, stating, “Samantha’s journey embodies the very essence of what the Indian Film Festival of Sydney stands for: resilience, authentic storytelling, and the celebration of diverse voices. We are proud to have her lead the charge for this year’s festival.” Through her insights, Samantha encouraged women to challenge societal norms and carve their own paths, reinforcing her belief that true success lies in freedom and self-determination.