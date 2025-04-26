Saniya Khera embraces bold transformation

Actress Saniya Khera, known for her versatile performances in shows like ‘Junooniyatt’, ‘Tose Naina Milaike’, ‘Mann Atisundar’, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh’ and ‘Maddam Sir’, is currently making waves with her bold and layered portrayal of Aishwarya—popularly dubbed as “Fake Leela”—in Dangal TV’s Prem Leela. Saniya recently opened up about her artistic journey, the intricacies of her character, and how this project has shaped her as an actor.

“‘In Prem Leela’, I portray Aishwarya, or as the viewers know her, ‘Fake Leela’,” Saniya shares. “She can be manipulative, yes—but she’s passionate about what she does. She genuinely believes that her actions are justified. What drew me to this role is how multi-dimensional she is. It’s not just black and white—there are layers, and that’s what makes it exciting for me as an actor. The real challenge is to make the audience empathise with her, even when they disagree with her.”

Taking on a role with such emotional and psychological depth wasn’t an easy transition, especially for an actress largely seen in positive or neutral roles until now. “This was a complete shift,” she admits. “I had to dive deep mentally and emotionally to get into Aishwarya’s mindset. I kept asking myself—what drives her? What are her fears, her dreams, her scars? Once I understood her motivations, I could portray her with more truth and sensitivity.”

In addition to internal preparation, Saniya had to embody the character physically as well. “I had to consciously alter my body language. The way she walks, the tone she uses, the way she holds her gaze—it all had to exude a certain sharpness and intention. I was aware that the audience might be surprised to see me like this, but that’s what I loved about it. If they end up disliking the character, I take that as a sign that I’m doing something right!”

Behind the scenes, however, it’s a completely different story. “Despite playing a negative role, I’ve felt only warmth and encouragement on set,” she says with a smile. Saniya says, “There’s such a great vibe among the cast and crew. On-screen, we may be at odds, but off-screen there’s constant laughter, creative exchange, and camaraderie. That kind of environment really helps you thrive and stay grounded.” Saniya is also quick to credit the production design for helping her fully immerse into the character. She says, “The costumes, the set design, the lighting—everything is so detailed and atmospheric. Walking into Leela’s world every day felt like entering another universe. And that’s what makes acting magical—you get to live someone else’s life, even if just for a while.”

Looking back at her journey so far, Saniya reflects on how each role has helped shape her both professionally and personally. “Every character I’ve played has left an impression on me,” she says thoughtfully. “Whether the role is light-hearted, dark, intense, or somewhere in between—it always teaches me something new. It pushes me to discover aspects of human emotion and behaviour that I might not have otherwise explored.”

Saniya says, “As an actor, my goal is to constantly evolve—to take on roles that challenge me, surprise the audience, and connect with people on a deeper level. Prem Leela is definitely one of those projects that’s pushed my boundaries, and I’m grateful for that. It’s another step forward on this journey of transformation and storytelling.”