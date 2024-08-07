Taapsee Pannu discovers a different side of her personality with sarees

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who has two films lined up to release this month, has shared her newfound appreciation for sarees and how they have helped her discover a different side of her personality.

Taapsee revealed that wearing sarees, which are a traditional part of Indian attire, has introduced her to a new aspect of herself and also shared that it’s truly ‘comfortwear’.

The actress said: “I think I discovered a new side of my personality. When I embraced wearing sarees, and by sarees, I don’t mean the ones that people generally wear on red carpets or special occasions or festivals. I’m talking about the daily wear sarees.”

Taapsee, who is currently in Paris enjoying the Summer Olympics, has been seen strolling around in her avant-garde sarees.

The actress recently attended the hockey match between India and Great Britain, which India won, securing a spot in the semi-finals against Germany.

Taapsee has collaborated with the fashion label Suta and is embracing the vibrant colours of France while donning stunning sarees.

The actress noted, “I realised a different side of my personality started showing when I wore these sarees. Over time, as I liked what I saw in the mirror, I became more and more comfortable wearing them.”

On the professional front, Taapsee will next be seen in ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ and ‘Khel Khel Mein’.

‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ is a sequel to her 2021 film ‘Haseen Dillruba’ and will be released on Netflix on August 9.

‘Khel Khel Mein’, a theatrical release, features Taapsee alongside Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal, and will hit theatres on August 15.