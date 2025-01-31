Tinaa Dattaa opens up about exploring single motherhood via adoptionor surrogacy

Actress Tinaa Dattaa, known for her roles in popular TV shows like “Uttaran,” has shared her openness to the idea of becoming a single mother in the future.

During a recent interview with IANS, the actress revealed that while she hasn’t specifically planned for single motherhood, she is open to the possibility through adoption or surrogacy. Tinaa expressed, “Yes, I believe I would make a great mother when the time comes. While I haven’t specifically planned to be a single mother, I am open to the idea, whether through adoption or surrogacy.”The actress also shared her admiration for women who have embraced single motherhood. “I admire women like Sushmita Sen, who adopted two beautiful daughters. My parents, despite coming from a small town and a Bengali background, have always been progressive. They fully support my choices, whether I decide to adopt or have a child through surrogacy. I strongly believe in being independent—if I can take care of myself and my family, I can take care of a child too. It’s not necessary to rely on a husband for that responsibility,” Tina said.

She went on to add, “Society has become more accepting, but because we are in show business, our personal lives are often scrutinized. People assume the entertainment industry is driving change, but acceptance exists outside of it as well. I have many friends who have adopted children, but since they aren’t in the limelight, it doesn’t make headlines.

The industry just amplifies things because everything we do becomes public.” TinaaDattaa was recently seen in the crime thriller series “Personal Trainer,” set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s elite gym culture.

Speaking about what attracted her to this project, the TV actress stated, “The storyline was very compelling. It’s a crime thriller—something I had never done before. Also, it was written and directed by Amit Khanna, a dear friend of mine, who has worked on some amazing shows like Section 365 and 366. I knew this project had substance, and I was excited to be a part of it.” “Personal Trainer” was released on Hungama on January 23.