A beginner’s guide to tackling body acne

As if getting acne on your face isn't annoying enough, getting a range of bumps and lumps on the rest of your body can have you facing a whole new set of skincare issues, not to mention the need to hide them away, that comes along with it. While it is important to be comfortable in your skin and look beyond the imperfections, it is also important to understand what body acne is and how you can tackle it effectively.



Even though body acne is a common skincare concern, it can be harder to treat if you are in the dark about what you should do, and what medications to use to treat it. Moreover, using the wrong formulations can also sometimes make the condition worse, causing it to break out on newer parts of your body. To help give you a run-down on tackling your body acne, Malini Adapureddy, Founder of Deconstruct, is here to offer the steps you could take to get rid of persistent body acne and prevent them from appearing again in the future.

Get to know your acne



One of the biggest factors hindering your ability to effectively treat acne is the knowledge of what kind of acne is on your body. Acne comes in all shapes and forms and can be stubborn or easy to deal with. With the varying nature of acne, it is important to first properly identify the location, with the back, thighs, and hands being common areas. The next step would be to identify its type based on its appearance. Identifying whether the acne on your body is appearing in the form of pimples or in the form of small boils can further help you figure out the best course of treatment to tackle the problem effectively.

Don't stress, express



Stress is one of the biggest contributors to acne, and the fast-paced lives that we lead can further enhance the appearance of acne in the body. One of the easiest ways to take care of acne in the long term is to reduce the amount of stress, mainly by engaging in de-stressing activities. At the end of a stressful day, engaging in such activities will help you tackle several health issues, including body acne. Remember, you are not alone, and it is always good to express yourself with friends or loved ones -- and it can help with your body acne too!

Lather up the love



Using the right kind of products is one of the most essential ways to tackle body care concerns, especially since using the wrong products can often lead to breakouts. Using the right ingredients will not only help you reduce the appearance of acne, but can also prevent newer acne from appearing. Using an exfoliating body wash with AHA + BHA, which is fragrance-free and silicon free is the best approach to take when trying to deal with body acne. Exfoliating Body Washes with 11 per cent AHA + 2 per cent BHA is an excellent choice for those who want to use a gentle exfoliating cleanser to unclog pores and reduce the production of sebum on the skin.

Moisturise right



One of the biggest misconceptions for those who get regular body acne is that you shouldn't moisturise as that can block your pores and increase the acne appearance. This notion is only half true since the impact of a moisturiser largely depends on the kind of product that you are using. Using a moisturiser with ingredients such as Dioic Acid and Cocoa Butter can help soothe the skin, and help reduce the appearance of acne, dark spots and discoloration without causing any damage. It is always important to be informed about the kind of ingredients you are using, and to read the ingredients on the products that you are purchasing to know what you are putting on your body, and how they can help you.

You are what you eat



We have all heard our elders telling us not to eat certain foods because they cause pimples and acne and they are absolutely right. The kind of food you eat can directly affect the appearance of pimples on your body and eating right can significantly reduce their appearance, when done in conjunction with all of the steps mentioned above. Eating a healthy and balanced diet of greens, protein and vitamins can provide your body with the nourishment that it needs and can help clear up your skin from within. Avoid foods that are deep fried or rich in fats and sugar, and watch your skin go from pimple prone to one with a glow!