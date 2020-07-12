Brittania startup winner to launch baby wear

An all-virtual finale event announced the ten winners of its annual women entrepreneurship initiative, Britannia Marie Gold My Startup campaign. Under the aegis of this initiative, the 10 winners were felicitated and awarded Rs 10 lakh each to kickstart their business ventures.



Britannia Marie Gold My Startup is a platform for aspiring homemakers to fuel their entrepreneurial dreams, become financially independent and transform themselves into job creators.

Zarina MV, who hails from Hyderabad, Telangana plans to use the winning amount to start her very own line of Baby Clothing. Zarina feels that although the market is flooded with clothing for babies, there are no stores offering pure linen and designer options. Her business would focus on manufacturing an exclusive line of clothing for babies and toddlers up to 3-year-olds made out of linen and pure cotton. This would give mothers option of choosing comfortable wear with style for their children. Zarina would be providing jobs to several women from economically backward communities in the manufacturing of these products, in turn offering them with a steady livelihood.

Zarina, an ex Naval Officer is currently working as an employee in a Bank. Further, explaining about the campaign, she says, "I saw a news clipping about the campaign in a well known newspaper and I jumped at the opportunity of testing my idea and registered for the contest. I have a habit of thinking about solutions whenever faced with a problem. I think like an entrepreneur. And I have always wanted to have my own startup. So, when this opportunity came, I participated. Britannia kept it simple so that a maximum number of women could participate and share their brilliant ideas with ease. "

She adds, "At a time when a physical event could not be conducted, the Britannia team virtually executed the whole process flawlessly. I really want to convey my appreciation for the support at each and every step. The presentation to the jury and the grand finale was at par or even better than a physical event. I will utilize this time to equip myself with all possible skills to run a startup successfully."

She aims to complete the online course in skill development which was a very thoughtful prize from Britannia Marie Gold My Startup to the top 10,000 entries. She would also be working on her business plan and critically evaluate each step and try to make it as sound as possible. She will also work on her designs for the 1st stock of garments.