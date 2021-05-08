Create memories with your Mom

There is no specific day to show your love to your mother or it doesn't require just a single day to show your mother how much you love her. But never keep yourself away from making her feel special on this day as well. With the pandamic we have come up with few personalised ways of making your mother feel special.



Bake a cake: Instead of ordering a cake you can bake a cake in your kitchen. One of the easiest and simple ways of preparing cake is with these 5 ingredients: Biscuits, Eno Powder, Sugar, Milk and Butter



• Grind the biscuits you want to make the cake from such as Parle G, Hide and Seek or any other.

• Pour the mixture in a bowl and add sugar accordingly and ½ teaspoon salt in it.

• Add milk and mix it well it drops smoothly from the mixing spoon. Then add 1 tea spoon Eno and a small piece of butter and mix it well.

• Take an aluminum utensil and grease it with butter and pour the batter into the container. Pre-heat a Flat Pan for 5 mins and place it on the pan for 20 mins approx and don't forget to cover it with a lid.

• Now decorate it accordingly and surprise your mother.

Homemade card: Instead of buying a mother's day card prepare your own card at home. You can prepare a personalized card for your mom and make her feel special. Our moms don't fall for those expensive gifts the fall for the efforts that we do to make them feel special. So prepare something simple yet mesmerizing.

Wall hanging: You can prepare a wall hanging frame with the help of ice-cream sticks, like you use to do it in your childhood days. You can surf the internet and find various tutorials for the same. Just select 3-4 good images of you and your mom.

Day off: Mothers are a highly dedicated member of the family that doesn't take off even if they are not well. They are active throughout the year 24x7. So just give them a day off by – Preparing Breakfast for them, lunch and even dinner. Treat her like she is the queen and obey all they orders and wishes.

Mothers take a lot of pain and go through a lot to bring a child into this beautiful world. So it is their child's duty to make his/her mother feel proud of having a son / daughter like them. Always treat your mom with respect and love.