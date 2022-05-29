International Everest Day
Mount Everest is renowned all over the globe for being the tallest mountain there is! Many people dream of one day seeing this gigantic elevation in person, and perhaps even climbing its formidable slopes and summiting its awe-inspiring peak.
International Everest Day is a chance to celebrate this amazing natural wonder and the intrepid adventurers who have braved the climb.
