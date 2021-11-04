Pregnant woman needs much more attention

Diwali is a festival whose preparations began weeks ago. Cleaning, decorating, preparing for the puja, and cooking for the holiday festivities come with many challenges as well as temporary changes in diet and lifestyle. Pregnant women should be careful during this time of year to avoid allergies, illness, or food poisoning. Here are some tips that can help protect you and your baby from air pollution and other dangers that can cause harm this time of year.

Avoid smoke



Diwali time is also unfortunately peak pollution season in many parts of the country, due to the cleaning and bursting of crackers. Pollutants from fireworks have proven to be harmful for pregnant mothers, as well as their babies. Pregnant women are at a higher risk of smoke related issues as compared to others. If pregnant women suffer from any respiratory issues, it can have a negative impact on the development of the unborn child. So, make sure to wear a mask if you have to step out, You can also use an air purifier inside your home for added protection.

Eat at regular intervals



The festivals are about feasts that include sweets, desserts, sandwiches and new recipes for the Diwali holidays. But if you are pregnant, you need to watch your diet and meal times. Make sure you don't skip meals even if you're busy with the holidays. It can cause fainting, nausea, dizziness, and fatigue.

Avoid junk food



Diwali is also about all the food– the kachoris, sweets, laddoos and new recipes. But you do not have to go overboard with the food and sweets. Avoid any type of taste testing because that leads to over eating without curbing ther appetite.

Make sure to use healthy cooking styles like baking, grilling instead of deep frying. Replace sweeteners and sugar with natural sweeteners like raw honey and jaggery.

Avoid loud noises



When you're pregnant, your senses become more sensitive to environmental factors.

Therefore, loud noises disturb you more during your pregnancy. Make sure to stay in and avoid bursting loud crackers.

The feotus might also get affected by the sudden loud noises, so it is better to stay away from loud music and crackers this Diwali to ensure both your safety.

Be mindful of fire hazards



Diwali is all about lights and diyas. People light candles and diyas, burn crackers and decorate their houses with electrical lights. These preparations have a great potential to be a cause of fire or burns.

It becomes difficult to treat any kind of injuries during pregnancy especially burns. So, avoid too many diyas or crackers around you and go minimalistic with the decor.

Choose cotton clothes



You might be someone who doesn't really like bursting crackers but enjoys other do it and enjoy the lights and sparks in the sky. But if you are pregnant, try to avoid the noise and air pollution taking a toll on you. Even if you do want to watch it, make sure to maintain safe distance. You can go for the cotton clothes since they can protect you if your clothes catch fire, are light in weight and prevents any skin irritation caused due to the pollutants in the fire crackers.

Avoid Heavy Dresses



Everyone wants to get dressed up and enjoy the festival with their friends and families. Heavy dresses can put pressure on your bones which are already carrying the added weight of your baby bump. So, be wise and choose some light clothing over heavy ornate dresses.

Take care of your skin



Pregnancy can also make your skin more sensitive. Pregnancy cause various skin problems already and Diwali time just worsens the situation with the pollutants in the air. Make sure to take care of your skin. Washing hands regularly and bathing after cleaning can prevent skin rashes and infections due to the pollutants.