Have you heard of World Green Roof Day? If not, you're missing out! Towns and cities all over the world are going green to clean up their carbon footprint and adapt to climate change. Not only do green roofs benefit everyone, they benefit small wildlife, and that's something that we should all be celebrating! This celebration of green roofs is a global thing, and whether you are in business or not, you can still celebrate going green. Whether it's a bike shed or a bus stop, the roof of your new extension or your home office, you can still enjoy a beautiful green roof and celebrating it is going to be more than encouraged. Every World Green Roof Day, people the world over are encouraged to look out of their window and check for roofs that are perfect candidates for going green!

