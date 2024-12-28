Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 28, 2024: Get Frostfire Bunny Bundle, Rose Emote, and Exclusive Rewards!

Garena Free Fire MAX, an enhanced version of Free Fire, continues to offer exciting in-game rewards via redeem codes. Players can now claim exclusive items like the Frostfire Bunny Bundle, Rose Emote, and the Destiny Guardian XM8 Evo Gun skin by using the latest redeem codes.

To redeem, players must log into their game accounts via Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK, enter the code, and collect rewards in the in-game mail.

Check out today’s list of redeem codes below and claim your rewards before they expire!

Redeem Codes:

YF6WN9QSFTHX – Frostfire Bunny Bundle

XF4SWKCH6KY4 – LOL Emote

WFYCTK2MYNCK – Destiny Guardian XM8 Evo Gun skin

FFWCY6TSX2QZ – Legendary Aurora Shade Bundle + 3 Emotes

PEYFC9V2FTNN – Throne Emote

AYNFFQPXTW9K – Megalodon Alpha Scar Evo Gun + 2170 Tokens

FTY7FGN4XKHC – Frostfire Polar Bundle (Winterlands)

FFXMTK9QFFX9 – Golden Shade Bundle

FCX9TSY2QKTX – Christmas Special Frosty Fox Bundle + Motorbike Aurora Ride + Gloo Wall Aurora’s Protect

Remember, these codes are valid for a limited time, so don’t miss out on these exclusive rewards!

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes:

Visit Garena Free Fire Rewards.

Log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK.

Enter the code in the text box and click confirm.

Check your in-game mail for the rewards.

Redeem them fast, as codes expire in 24 hours! Enjoy customizing your Free Fire MAX experience with these exciting items.