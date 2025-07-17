Live
ABN Andhra Jyothy Trainee Journalist Recruitment 2025: Apply Now
ABN Andhra Jyothy Journalism College invites applications for trainee journalist posts. Eligible candidates can apply before July 26, 2025.
ABN Andhra Jyothy Journalism College has released a new notification inviting applications for trainee journalist positions. This is a great opportunity for aspiring journalists who are passionate about reporting, current affairs, and writing in Telugu. The college offers structured training and a chance to build a career in journalism with one of the leading media houses in the Telugu states. Eligible candidates are encouraged to apply before July 26, 2025. Post: Trainee Journalist
Location: Andhra Jyothy Journalism College, Hyderabad
Last Date to Apply: July 26, 2025
Eligibility:
Proficient in English → Telugu translation
Knowledge of current affairs
Ability to write clearly in Telugu
Degree completed
Age below 35 years
Application Must Include:
Full name, age, education & technical qualifications
Work experience (if any), interests
2 passport-size photos
Xerox copies of all certificates
Valid mobile number and email
Preferred exam center (choose from: Hyderabad, Warangal, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati)
Mandatory Essay: Write your opinion on the performance of your state government
Applications without the essay will be rejected.
Selection Process:
Written Test: Current affairs, Telugu language/literature, translation
Interview
Final selection by ABN management
Selected candidates must sign a 3-year service bond
Training:
Duration: 6 months
Focus: Language, current affairs, translation, editing
Placement in ABN Group units after successful training
Stipend & Salary:
During Training: ₹12,000/month
After Training (main units): ₹18,000 – ₹20,000/month
District units: ₹16,000 – ₹18,000/month
Send Applications To:
Principal,
Andhra Jyothy Journalism College
Andhra Jyothy Buildings, Plot No. 76, Road No. 70,
Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad - 500033