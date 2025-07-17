ABN Andhra Jyothy Trainee Journalist Recruitment 2025: Apply Now

ABN Andhra Jyothy Journalism College has released a new notification inviting applications for trainee journalist positions. This is a great opportunity for aspiring journalists who are passionate about reporting, current affairs, and writing in Telugu. The college offers structured training and a chance to build a career in journalism with one of the leading media houses in the Telugu states. Eligible candidates are encouraged to apply before July 26, 2025. Post: Trainee Journalist

Location: Andhra Jyothy Journalism College, Hyderabad

Last Date to Apply: July 26, 2025

Eligibility:

Proficient in English → Telugu translation

Knowledge of current affairs

Ability to write clearly in Telugu

Degree completed

Age below 35 years

Application Must Include:

Full name, age, education & technical qualifications

Work experience (if any), interests

2 passport-size photos

Xerox copies of all certificates

Valid mobile number and email

Preferred exam center (choose from: Hyderabad, Warangal, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati)

Mandatory Essay: Write your opinion on the performance of your state government

Applications without the essay will be rejected.

Selection Process:

Written Test: Current affairs, Telugu language/literature, translation

Interview

Final selection by ABN management

Selected candidates must sign a 3-year service bond

Training:

Duration: 6 months

Focus: Language, current affairs, translation, editing

Placement in ABN Group units after successful training

Stipend & Salary:

During Training: ₹12,000/month

After Training (main units): ₹18,000 – ₹20,000/month

District units: ₹16,000 – ₹18,000/month

Send Applications To:

Principal,

Andhra Jyothy Journalism College

Andhra Jyothy Buildings, Plot No. 76, Road No. 70,

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad - 500033