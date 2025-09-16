  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

AFCAT 2 Result 2025 Released – Check Indian Air Force AFCAT Result Online

AFCAT 2 Result 2025 Released – Check Indian Air Force AFCAT Result Online
x

AFCAT 2 Result 2025 Released – Check Indian Air Force AFCAT Result Online

Highlights

Check your AFCAT 2 Result 2025 for the Indian Air Force exam held on August 23–25, 2025. Download your scorecard PDF, see section-wise marks, and check eligibility for the AFSB interview and medical test at afcat.cdac.in.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) released the AFCAT 2 Result 2025.

Exam dates were August 23–25, 2025.

Check results at afcat.cdac.in.

Use your registration number and password to log in.

The result shows score, section marks, and cutoff.

Qualified candidates go to AFSB interview and medical test.

How to Check

  1. Visit afcat.cdac.in.
  2. Click AFCAT 2 Result 2025.
  3. Log in and download the PDF.

Tips

  • Use correct login info.
  • Try later if the site is busy.
  • Check only the official site.
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick