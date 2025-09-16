AFCAT 2 Result 2025 Released – Check Indian Air Force AFCAT Result Online

The Indian Air Force (IAF) released the AFCAT 2 Result 2025.

Exam dates were August 23–25, 2025.

Check results at afcat.cdac.in.

Use your registration number and password to log in.

The result shows score, section marks, and cutoff.

Qualified candidates go to AFSB interview and medical test.

How to Check

Visit afcat.cdac.in. Click AFCAT 2 Result 2025. Log in and download the PDF.

Tips