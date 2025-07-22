Live
CLAT 2026 Exam Date Announced: Application Starts from 1st August
Highlights
CLAT 2026 will be held on 7th December 2025 from 2 PM to 4 PM. Applications open from 1st August to 31st October 2025. More details coming soon.
The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 will be held on Sunday, 7th December 2025. The exam begins at 2 PM to continue until 4 PM. The Consortium of National Law Universities decided in a meeting on Sunday.
Application Dates and Deadline
The CLAT 2026 application form will be available from 1st August 2025.
Interested candidates can apply online through the official website.
The last date to apply is 31st October 2025.
More Information Coming Soon
As per the press note, details about the syllabus, application steps, and counselling process will be made available soon.
Students are advised to visit the official site regularly for updates.
