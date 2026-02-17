CUET PG 2026 exam date out: NTA releases schedule

The CUET PG 2026 exam dates have been officially announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). As per the latest notification, the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 will be conducted from March 6 to March 27, 2026, in multiple shifts across various exam centres in India.

CUET PG is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes in central, state, deemed, and private universities. Thousands of candidates appear for the exam every year to secure admission into MA, MSc, MCom, MBA, MCA, and other PG courses offered by participating institutions.

Exam Dates: March 6 to March 27, 2026

Exam to be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Each paper will have a duration of 90 minutes and will be held in multiple shifts depending on the subject selected by the candidate. The detailed subject-wise schedule is available on the official NTA CUET PG portal.

Exam Pattern Highlights

Objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

Subject-specific papers

Multiple shifts per day

Standardised marking scheme

Candidates are advised to carefully check their subject code, exam date, and shift timing once the admit card is released. It is also important to download the city intimation slip before the examination.

CUET PG simplifies the postgraduate admission process by providing a single entrance platform for multiple universities. Aspirants should now focus on revision and mock tests, as the exam is scheduled to begin from March 6, 2026.