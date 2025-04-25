Deeksha Vedantu Students Shine in JEE Main 2025 Results, Demonstrating Exceptional Competitive Edge

Bengaluru: Deeksha Vedantu, a leading academic institution renowned for its excellence in JEE, NEET, and KCET preparation, proudly announces the outstanding performance of its students in the JEE Main 2025 results. Building on their impressive achievement of having 15 students rank within the top 10 in Karnataka PU, Deeksha Vedantu students have once again proven their mettle by delivering remarkable scores in the JEE Main 2025.

Key Highlights of Deeksha Vedantu’s JEE Main 2025 Results:

- 6 students secured ranks within the top 1,000 All India Rank (AIR)

- 10 students ranked within AIR 2,000

- 21 students secured ranks within AIR 5,000

- 32 students ranked within the top 10,000

- 29 students scored above the 99th percentile

- 203 students qualified for JEE Advanced 2025

Top Achievers:

- Dhanush Kumar A (AIR 143)

- Hrishikesh L (AIR 355)

- Kethan Hegde (AIR 860)

- Samhith Rao (AIR 907)

- Varchas Jasti (AIR 925)

- N Rohit (AIR 965)

Kethan Hegde, who secured AIR 860, shared his success story: “I’m thrilled with my score and truly grateful for the constant support and expert guidance I received at Deeksha Vedantu. The structured study approach, exam-specific preparation strategies, and comprehensive material – especially the integration of NCERT and the KNOWVO app – gave me a strong edge. Living on campus helped me stay in close touch with mentors, and the regular mock tests were incredibly effective in helping me optimize my performance.”

Dr. Sridhar G, Founder of Deeksha Vedantu, expressed pride in the students' achievement: "It's a proud moment for the entire Deeksha Vedantu community. This success is the outcome of relentless student effort, precise academic mentoring, a time-tested system of instruction and assessment, and the seamless integration of technology. Staying focused through the academic intensity that JEE demands is no easy feat, and I commend our students for their perseverance and dedication throughout their two-year journey with us."