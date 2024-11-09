DGE releases schedule for SSC exam fee date

Hyderabad: The Director of Government Examinations, Telangana, issued a notice on Friday regarding the due dates for remittance of examination fees for regular or private once-failed candidates for SSC, OSSC, and vocational public examinations to be held in March 2025.

According to the officials, the last date to pay the examination fees without late fee is November 18, and candidates can pay the amount to the headmasters concerned.

Candidates can also submit the examination fee with a late fee of Rs 50 by December 2, a late fee of Rs 200 by December 12, and a late fee of Rs 500 by December 21. This schedule is also applicable for the OSSC and vocational public examinations in March 2025. The fee for regular students for all subjects is Rs 125, while the fee for up to three subjects is Rs 110. In addition to the regular examination fee of Rs 125, vocational candidates must pay Rs 60. “If any dates mentioned are declared as public holidays, then candidates can make the payment on the next immediate working day. Due dates of remittance of the examination fee will not be extended further under any circumstances. For more details, candidates can approach the concerned headmaster or visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education (www.bse.telangana.gov.in),” said the senior officer.