DRDO to recruit 150 apprentices

Hyderabad: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) research centre at Imarat, here, has issued a notification to fill 150 vacancies for apprentice posts. This Include 60 for trade apprentices, 50 technicians holding diploma and 40 graduates.

The education qualifications should be ECE, EEE, CEC, mechanical, chemical engineering degrees; BCom, BSc, diploma, and ITI pass in fitter, turner, electrician, electronics, mechanical trades. The candidates should have passed the courses during the years 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Applications are to be sent to DRDO at Imarat by February 7. The selection will be based on merit in academics and performance in the written exam and interview, the notification said.