GMAT 2024: Know exam tips, revisions & latest focus edition

Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) which is conducted by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC). Students apply for GMAT 2024 exam to get admission into top business schools across India and all over the world which provide courses like MBA, PGDM, etc.



Young Hans spoke with Randhir Moola, Program Director of IMS International, he shared about the overview of the GMAT exam and its structure, and exam tips strategies to follow during the exam etc. Randhir has facilitated over 1,000 sessions on career planning and student counselling, demonstrating his passion for education, learning, and global admissions.

Notwithstanding his current achievements, Randhir intends to continue down this path, learning and growing along the way, with the goal of inspiring over a million students and guiding them towards the right career paths.

Excerpts from an interview with Randhir Moola

Overview of the GMAT exam and its structure

The Graduate Management Entrance Test, or GMAT, is the standardised test for admission to graduate business institutions worldwide. It measures verbal reasoning, integrated thinking, quantitative reasoning, and analytical writing proficiency. The GMAT exam is divided into four sections, namely, Analytical Writing Assessment (1 essay task), Integrated Reasoning (12 questions), Quantitative (31 questions), and Verbal (36 questions). The test is three and a half hours long.

The GMAT will shift entirely to the new GMAT Focus Edition from January 31st, 2024. It’s a much shorter two-hour and 15-minute version with three sections - Quantitative Reasoning, Verbal Reasoning, and Data Insights.

What strategies should a candidate follow to achieve success in the GMAT exam?

Candidates can use a variety of strategies to perform well on the GMAT:

1. First, create an effective study schedule that allocates ample time to all the topics. Give more time to hone your weaknesses while ensuring you keep in touch with the topics you are good at.

2. Practice using official GMAT materials, such as the GMAT Official Guide by GMAC. This will familiarise you with the actual level and type of questions that can be asked.

3. Identify your weak areas by giving mock tests and regularly evaluate your progress.

4. Work on your time management skills to deal with the exam's changing format. With just over two minutes per question in the GMAT Focus Edition, you’ll have to choose which questions to devote time to and which ones to move on from.

5. Your critical thinking and analytical skills will be thoroughly tested. Ensure you can work with the reading comprehension and verbal reasoning questions.

6. One way to improve your comprehension skills is to engage in active reading. Start reading editorials and passages from websites like Aeon and Politico. Write down the synopsis of passages you read and look up all the new words you encounter.

7. Lastly, don’t forget to rest and eat well to reduce unnecessary stress on exam day.

What is the difference between GMAT and CAT?

Two of the most popular standardised tests for admission to business schools are the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) and the Common Admission Test (CAT). GMAT is widely accepted by business schools globally, assessing analytical, writing, quantitative, and verbal skills.

On the other hand, CAT is specific to Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top business schools in India, evaluating candidates on quantitative ability, data interpretation, verbal ability, and logical reasoning. While GMAT allows flexibility in test dates and is accepted internationally, CAT is only accepted in India and is conducted once a year. While both exams are essential in deciding who gets into elite business schools, they are tailored to different institutions and geographic preferences.

Do applicants need to know of any current revisions or changes affecting the GMAT exam?

Business schools and MBA applicants will benefit from the changes to the GMAT exam, which aims to make it more relevant, streamlined, and student-friendly.

Following changes and revisions have been made:

1. The GMAC is redesigning the test to assess skills most relevant to business today.

2. The new 'GMAT Focus Edition' will consist of three 45-minute sessions. The new GMAT will be 'nearly one hour shorter' than the current GMAT, resulting in a better test-taking experience.

3. The updated GMAT will not include the AWA/essay section, and all sections will have multiple-choice questions.

4. According to GMAC, the new GMAT Focus Edition will allow test-takers to mark specific questions within a section, return to them later, and change up to three answer choices per section.

5. It will be easier to determine what prior exam history will be included on score reports, as GMAC describes that a score report only includes scores from that particular test date. Once the candidate views the score, they can select up to five schools to receive a free score report.

The importance of GMAT score in the MBA admissions process

GMAT scores are a standard measure used by business schools to evaluate applicants, assisting in the assessment of their academic aptitude and probability of success in the MBA program. A strong GMAT score can enhance your candidacy, demonstrating your readiness for the academic challenges of business school. The GMAT can also be used to highlight your strengths in Quant and Logical Thinking, especially if you come from a non-math background. While the GMAT forms only one part of a holistic application evaluation process, it helps strengthen your potential candidature.

Which time management techniques should a candidate follow during the GMAT exam?

Prioritizing time management during the GMAT exam can help applicants answer all the questions within the allotted time, avoid getting stuck on challenging questions, and religiously follow the sectional time limits. Moreover, skipping questions or missing out on them due to time constraints can negatively affect your score. That’s why it is vital to hone your time management skills by combining speed, accuracy, and intelligent deduction. These skills can be perfected by giving mock tests and analyzing them thoroughly to create the right test-taking strategy.