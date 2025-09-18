Live
IBPS PO 2025 Prelims Result – Check Cut-off, Dates & How to Download
Highlights
IBPS PO 2025 prelims result will be announced by September end. Check your result on ibps.in using registration number or roll number and date of birth. Shortlisted candidates can appear for the mains exam in October.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will announce the PO 2025 preliminary exam results this month. Candidates can check their results on the official website ibps.in.
How to Check IBPS PO 2025 Prelims Result:
- Visit ibps.in
- Click the IBPS PO prelims result link on the homepage
- Enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth or password
- Submit and download the result
Shortlisted candidates will be eligible for the IBPS PO 2025 mains exam, which is scheduled in October. The cut-offs will depend on vacancies, and IBPS’s decision will be final.
