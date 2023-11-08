iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad partners with Hexagon to open up Precision Center Metrology Lab

Hyderabad: iTIC Incubator, a Technology Business Incubator (TBI) situated at IIT Hyderabad (IITH), recently signed an MoU with Hexagon Capability Center India (Hexagon’s R&D Center in India), the single largest R&D hub of the technology major Hexagon AB. The Precision Lab aims to provide access to precision measurement tools and upskilling courses for students, aspiring entrepreneurs, and startups.

As part of this partnership, Hexagon has set up a Precision Center Metrology Lab at iTIC Incubator, IITH campus. This facility will serve as a platform, enabling students, aspiring entrepreneurs, and startups to gain invaluable hands-on experience under the guidance of Hexagon's subject matter experts. The centrepiece of this lab will be the Precision Coordinate Measurement Machine, which is a high-precision instrument designed to elevate the standards of inspection capabilities.

The Precision Center Metrology Lab is set to be a game-changer, particularly for startups and organizations incubated at IITH. It will cater to their prototyping and part fabrication requirements while offering skill development courses designed to empower and equip these budding entrepreneurs. The cutting-edge machinery will also be instrumental in reverse engineering activities for research purposes.

The lab's resources will not be limited to just the academic community; it will also be accessible to external startups and organizations, promoting a collaborative environment where innovation and progress are boundless.

Hexagon has been steadfast in its commitment to fostering educational excellence. Over the years, it has consistently contributed to enhancing educational infrastructure, providing training programs, and developing facilities through partnerships with academic institutions, colleges, universities, and government agencies.

Expressing his joy at the start of this Lab, Prof B S Murty, Director IITH, commented, “Providing the necessary facilities to the aspiring entrepreneurs and startups to take their idea from Lab to Market is one of the key priorities of IITH and Academia-Industry collaboration is a crucial part of it. We hope that this facility at iTIC incubator will act as a catalyst for more such collaborations to come.’’

Commenting on the launch, Navaneet Mishra, Senior Vice President and Head of Hexagon’s R&D Center India, said, “India has a thriving market in hardware manufacturing that often doesn’t get as much visibility as software does. Engineers need smart ways to test ideas, prototype faster, and do better inspections. With this Lab, we will power their passion with our technology and expertise. When more engineers gain easy access to cutting-edge technologies, d evices and methodologies, they will build products that are faster to market with world-class quality. Hexagon’s partnership with iTIC, IIT Hyderabad will enable a broader impact in the overall ecosystem.”