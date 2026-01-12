JEE Main 2026: How to Check Exam Centre Details Online

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2026 exam centre details through the city intimation slip and the admit card on its official website. Candidates appearing for the examination can check their allotted exam city and centre by logging in at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per the official process, the city intimation slip is issued first. It informs candidates about the exam city allotted to them, allowing sufficient time for travel planning. However, it does not mention the exact exam centre address. The complete details, including the exam centre name, full address, exam date, shift timing, and reporting time, are provided later through the JEE Main 2026 admit card, which is released a few days before the examination.

To check the exam city, candidates must visit the official website, click on the JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip link, and log in using their application number and date of birth/password. Once displayed, the slip should be downloaded and saved for reference.

For the final exam centre details, candidates need to download the admit card from the same website after its release.