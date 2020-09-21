JNUEE 2020: Check exams schedule; Admit cards to release today

JNUEE 2020: On Sunday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entrance exam schedule on its official website. As per the schedule, NTA will conduct the JNUEE 2020 exam from October 5 to 8, 2020, 2020, at different centres. The NTA will also release the admit card for JNUEE 2020 on Monday, September 21.

Soon after the admit cards are released, registered candidates for the JNUEE 2020 exam can download their admit card at jnuexams.nta.nic.in.

JNUEE 2020 examination schedule

Earlier, the JNUEE 2020 was scheduled to be held from May 11 to 14, 2020, later it was postponed due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and the following nationwide lockdown enforced by the central government.



Candidates need to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID and extra photographs to be attached on the attendance sheet to their allotted centres or else they won't be allowed to appear for the exam.

Steps to download JNUEE admit card 2020:

 Go to the official website at jnuexams.nta.nic.in

 On the homepage, click on the link, "JNUEE admit card 2020."

 A new page will get displayed on the screen.

 Enter your credentials and login.

 The JNUEE admit card 2020 will appear on the screen.

 Download the JNUEE admit card 2020 and take a print out of the same for future use.