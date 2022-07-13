NEET 2022 Admit Card Released; How to download

The NEET 2022 admission card has been released. The National Examination Agency (NTA) has issued hall markers for the Medicine entrance examination on the examination website, neet.nta.nic.in . Candidates who registered for the exam and paid the exam fee can download it after logging in with their date of birth or application number.



The entrance test will be held on July 17 at the test centres in India and abroad. The exam will be carried out in a single shift and in pencil and paper mode using OMR sheets.

NEET 2022 admit card direct link

NEET 2022 admit card: How to download

1. Go to neet.nta.nic.in

2. On the home page, click on the link for NEET admit card displayed.

3. Enter the application number and date of birth.

4. Submit and download admit card.

On the NEET exam day, these documents will be needed:

1. Admit card printed on A4 paper (colour print).

2. A photo ID proof (original copy).

3. Passport and postcard photos, same as the ones used while filling application form.