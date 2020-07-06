Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020: Results Expected Today; Know How to Check

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020: The Tamil Nadu Government is expected to announce the 12th result 2020 today. Tamil Nadu Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan earlier said Class 12 answer sheet evaluation is almost complete and that the 12th result 2020 will be announced in the first week of July. An official from the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, had also said that Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 will be announced by July 7.

Tamil Nadu Plus two results can be checked on official websites of the board, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. Various private portals are also expected to publish Class 12 results. However, students are advised to check their results from an official source for authentication.

This year, evaluation of answer sheets and TN plus two result declarations have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Tamil Nadu 12th result was declared on April 19. Last year 91.30% of students qualified for higher education, a .02 percent increase when compared to 2018.

Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020: Steps to Check the Result

You can check Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 from an official website tnresults.nic.in

Follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click the Tamil Nadu HSE result link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other login credentials.

Step 4: Click on the submit button. The result will be displayed on the screen.

Earlier Tamil Nadu decided to scrap the remaining Class 10 board exams and promote students based on internal assessment marks and attendance. The Class 10 results are also expected soon. However, the date for the Tamil Nadu 10th result is not yet decided.