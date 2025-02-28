Noida: Sharda University, in collaboration with Bharatiya Sanskriti Vaishvik Kendra, inaugurated a three-day International Conference on Science, Spirituality, and Health at its Knowledge Park campus on Friday. The conference aims to explore the profound connections between these three disciplines, bringing together academics, researchers, physicians, and spiritual leaders from across the world.

The event was inaugurated by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, alongside Dr. Indresh Kumar (RSS), Deepak Singhal (former Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh), Abhijit Haldar (Director General, International Buddhist Confederation), Dr. Jagveer Singh (Chancellor, Central University of Punjab), and Professor Ajay Yajnik. The distinguished guests were warmly welcomed by PK Gupta, Chancellor of Sharda University; YK Gupta, Pro-Chancellor; and Dr. Sibaram Khara, Vice-Chancellor.

In his keynote address, Union Minister Shekhawat emphasized the importance of integrating science, spirituality, and health to address the growing challenges of modern life. He noted that despite scientific advancements, human dissatisfaction continues to rise, making it essential to find a balance between technological progress and spiritual well-being.

Sharda University’s Chancellor PK Gupta highlighted the conference’s role in fostering academic discussions that bridge disciplines and provide valuable insights for students and scholars. He reaffirmed the university’s commitment to hosting similar events in the future to encourage intellectual and spiritual growth.

The conference will feature panel discussions, keynote lectures, and interactive sessions focusing on holistic health, mental well-being, and the synergy between scientific progress and spiritual wisdom. With experts from diverse fields, the event aims to foster a deeper understanding of how these interconnected aspects contribute to human well-being.

The conference continues over the next two days, promising thought-provoking discussions on the evolving relationship between science, spirituality, and health.