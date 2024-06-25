Live
Triplets engineering their future in Sona college of engineering
The Chairman of Sona College of Technology stepped in as a savior for the family. When they approached Valliappa for a concession on hostel boarding and lodging, he suggested that they move to Salem to further the education of their triplets.
B. Murugan and K. Kamala took Valliappa’s advice to heart and decided to relocate to Salem with their dreams in tow. Kamala quickly secured a transfer to Salem, and Murugan happily set up his business in the city, known for its production of traditional silver anklets.
For Dhanushree, Dhanush, and Dhanuja, the move was a blessing. With their family’s support, they could concentrate on their engineering aspirations and explore new opportunities. While mastering mechanical engineering, Dhanushree and Dhanuja are also taking a credit course in Japanese, taught by an in-house trainer. Their choice is inspired by numerous stories of Sona’s female alumni securing lucrative jobs in Japan’s manufacturing sector.
The sisters are not only passionate about the Japanese language and pop culture but also enjoy Korean dramas.
“Dhanuja and Dhanushree are very attentive in class and actively participate in discussions. They made friends quickly and often help their classmates with their studies.
Dhanuja has a natural talent for singing,” said Prof. B. Renuga, Head of the Department for first-year students at Sona College.
Dhanuja, the youngest of the triplets, is thrilled about achieving the highest score not only among her siblings but in the entire class. “Learning is a celebration at Sona College because the faculty is friendly, and I enjoy being part of the Reader’s Club,” says Dhanushree, who loves watching anime web series with her siblings.