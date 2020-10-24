TS EAMCET 2020 medical/agriculture streams results today

TS EAMCET 2020 Results: The medical and agriculture stream results of TS EAMCET will be released on Saturday.

Dr A Govardhan, Professor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-H) and convener of TS EAMCET 2020, said on Friday that the results would be released by T Papi Reddy, the Chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Jayesh Ranjan, in-charge Vice-Chancellor, JNTU-H, vice-chairman and secretary, TSCHE, at 3 pm on October 24.

He said that the Telangana EAMCET 2020 results would be made available on the website at https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in after the declaration of the results. Candidate can access the results which will be displayed under the TS EAMCET 2020 agriculture and medical stream.

The results format would be displayed with the hall-ticket number, candidate's name, father's name, gender, local area, category, EAMCET marks of Botany, Zoology, Physics and Chemistry, followed by EAMCET weightage, intermediate weightage and combined score with rank and the result.