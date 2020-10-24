TS EAMCET 2020 agriculture and medical stream results released

The results TS EAMCET 2020 for agriculture and medical stream have been released today at the official site -- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who are looking forward for the medical and agriculture results can download them from the site by entering registration number and date of birth.

TS EAMCET agriculture and medical results have been declared by T Papi Reddy, chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education and Eamcet convenor Govardhan at UGC-HRDC auditorium in Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad. Around 80.85 per cent of students had attended the exam.

The entrance test for engineering and medical and agriculture was conducted separately this year in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was held on September 28 and 29 for which 63,857 students had appeared out of which 59,113 are qualified.

TS EAMCET agriculture and medical results are available in the following format: hall ticket number, candidate name, father name, gender, local area, category, Eamcet marks, Botany, Zoology, Physics, Chemistry, Eamcet weightage, inter weightage, combined score, rank and result.

Meanwhile, the results of seat allotment for engineering stream have also been declared today.