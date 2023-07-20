Vignan Online to host a webinar on Accounting and Finance today

Guntur/Hyderabad: The student engagement platform of Vignan Online, Vignan Online Experience (VOX), will host a webinar titled Accounting and Finance: The Transition from the Classroom to Corporate. The webinar will be held on July 20, 2023 (Today) at 7 p.m., with DoubleEntry Solutions co-founder Akhil Kapadiya as the speaker.

Interested participants can register for the webinar by visiting the link: https://bit.ly/44A0aDa.

Accounting and finance professionals are integral to the success of any organization, offering their valuable expertise to help companies manage expenses, budgets, and profits. Accounting and Finance have witnessed a significant surge in interest among modern learners due to the increasing demand for advanced business skills and managerial acumen. A finance degree is particularly sought-after among the various online MBA programs available in India.

During the webinar, Kapadiya will explore various career opportunities in the field of Finance and Accounts, shed light on industry expectations, and discuss the essential skills required to excel in this domain. Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to pose questions to the speaker, engaging in an interactive discussion with both learners and industry experts.