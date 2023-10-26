Yuva Sangam Phase – III check out last date for registration

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH), with Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi as its paired institute, announced its participation as a Nodal Centre for Telangana in the esteemed Yuva Sangam (Phase – III) initiative. This initiative, a brainchild of the Government of India under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme, aims to strengthen the bonds between youth from diverse states, fostering unity and understanding among our nation's vibrant young minds.

Yuva Sangam in a Nutshell

Yuva Sangam, an initiative, unites youth from across India, offering exposure tours to different states. This program allows students, off-campus youths, NSS volunteers, and individuals aged 18-30 to explore India's rich culture, traditions, development, and technology. The tours are planned to take place from November to December, providing a comprehensive understanding of India's diversity and unity.

The Objective of Yuva Sangam

The core objective of Yuva Sangam is to offer our youth a multi-dimensional exposure under five broad areas: Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect) and Prodyogiki (Technology).

Encouraging the youth of the Telangana state for the opportunity, Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, said, “IITH, driven by its motto to 'Invent & Innovate in Technology for Humanity' and in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, proudly announces its role as a Nodal Centre for Telangana in Yuva Sangam (Phase – III), and is glad to partner with BHU Varanasi. This initiative, a visionary creation of the Government of India under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat program, strives to unite and empower our youth, fostering cultural promotion and interdisciplinary learning, and will encourage technological innovation.”

The registration deadline is October 28, 2023

For more information about Yuva Sangam (Phase – III) and the registration process, visit the official portal https://ebsb.aicte-india.org/