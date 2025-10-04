National honour cannot be sacrificed at the altar of politics

The recent conduct of the Leader of Opposition has caused deep concern. On a day when the entire nation was immersed in Navaratri and Vijayadashami celebrations, October 2, Rahul Gandhi chose not to greet the people but instead levelled serious accusations against India while addressing students at EIA University, Columbia.

His remarks were shocking, for no responsible leader should denigrate their own nation on foreign soil. One may not have succeeded to come to power, but that should not mean losing patriotism.

Whether Rahul Gandhi fully grasps the role and responsibility of a Leader of Opposition remains doubtful. Until recently, many—including myself—did not subscribe to the BJP’s view that he is trapped in dynastic entitlement, guided by a mindset of “me or no one.”

But after analysing the timeline of his repeated criticisms from international platforms, questions naturally arise. Is Congress unwittingly becoming a tool of the so-called “deep state”? The idea of a deep state toolkit is often dismissed as conspiracy theory, but Rahul’s constant appeals abroad give it disturbing resonance.

Congress, of course, maintains that Gandhi’s comments reflect a concern for democratic values. No one denies that the opposition’s role is to critique, expose omissions and commissions, and offer better alternatives. But that duty should be carried out within India—through Parliament, public forums, and elections—not by running down the nation overseas.

What makes Gandhi’s posture objectionable is that he holds a constitutional position. He often waves the copy of Constitution in rallies, claiming to be its custodian, yet contradicts himself by later saying it is not his responsibility. His anti-Modi anger, though legitimate as political opposition, gets transmuted into anti-India sentiment when voiced abroad. He has every right to attack BJP and call Modi names. But true democracy means defeating opponents through the ballot, not by peddling cheap narratives before foreign audiences.

Consider his recent statements: “India’s democratic fabric has been eroded, the single biggest risk is attack on democracy, and India is not in a position to fight China.” He further declared, “I don’t think India sees itself as leading the world… Maybe China does, but India does not.” Such words, spoken at an international forum, undercut India’s standing and play straight into adversaries’ hands.

He also drew parallels with Donald Trump’s polarisation politics, arguing that India’s service-based economy cannot generate jobs. Criticism of economic policy is welcome—but why frame it as India’s incapacity before foreigners? This was not his first lapse.

• In March 2023, Rahul Gandhi asked Europe and the US to “interfere” to save Indian democracy.

• In May 2022, at the “Ideas for India” conference in London, he attacked BJP and reached out to regional parties, accusing them of lacking ideology.

• Earlier, he said the “soul of India” was under attack and its “voice crushed.”

• In Malaysia (2018), he ridiculed demonetisation, declaring he would have “thrown it in the dustbin.” Ironically, even as a non-PM, he had once theatrically torn up an official UPA order in Parliament.

• In Singapore, he spoke of a “general atmosphere of intimidation.”

• In Bahrain, on his first foreign visit after becoming Congress chief, he slammed the NDA government for failing to provide jobs, accusing it of spreading anger and hatred.

Such examples show a consistent pattern: criticism that weakens India’s global image.

Contrast this with the wisdom of Rayaprolu Subba Rao, the great Telugu poet and scholar known as Abhinava Nannaya, who wrote:

Ē dēśamēginā endu kālidinā, Ē pīthamekkinā evvarēmaninā, Pogadarā nī talli bhūmi Bhāratini, Niluparā nī jāti nindu gauravamu.

This means, “Whichever country you may go to, whichever throne you ascend, whatever others may say—always praise your motherland, India. Always uphold her honour and dignity.”

Rahul Gandhi, sadly, has done the exact opposite.

Even Indian cinema has echoed this ethos. In the film Purab Paschim, Manoj Kumar immortalised the lines: Hai Preet jahan Ki Reet Sada Mein Geet Vahan ki Gaatahun Bharat ka Rahne Vala Hun Bharat ki Baat Sunata Hun.

“Where love is the eternal tradition, I sing the songs of that land. I am from India, I tell the story of India.” Opposition might twist this, claiming Rahul too was “telling India’s story.” But there is a world of difference between narrating proudly on Indian soil and lamenting disparagingly on foreign soil.

Another reminder comes from Prasoon Joshi’s recent patriotic lyrics sung by Shankar Mahadevan: “Desh Se haipyartho, Hal Pal Yeh Kahna Chahiye, Mai Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Bharat Yeh Rahna Chahiye. Sil Sila mere Baad Mein UhiChalnaChahiye..”

“If there is love for the nation, one should express it every moment. Whether I live or not, India must continue. Even after me, the legacy must carry on.”This is the sentiment a responsible Leader of Opposition should embody—not one of belittling his nation.

Interestingly, even seasoned foreign observers found Gandhi’s remarks troubling. Raymond Vickery, former senior US government official, responded by saying that Indian leaders, irrespective of party affiliation, should always speak in favour of Indian values and interests.

He advised that leaders on both sides of India’s political divide should have a broader vision of national priorities. When a foreign expert stresses patriotism more than our own LoP, it raises uncomfortable questions.

The Congress party and its allies must realise that India’s democracy is not saved by speeches in London, Columbia, or Kuala Lumpur. It is strengthened on Indian soil—through free debate, electoral contests, and alternative visions for governance. If Gandhi wishes to earn credibility, he must replace his foreign lectures with a constructive, concrete plan for India’s future.

The time has come for the opposition to re-align with national sentiment. Criticise the BJP, question Modi, and attack government failures—this is the lifeblood of democracy. But do so in ways that strengthen India, not weaken it before the world.

As Rayaprolu Subba Rao urged, as Manoj Kumar sang, and as Prasoon Joshi reminds us today: patriotism must never be compromised. Whether in power or opposition, whether in agreement or dissent, leaders must first uphold the honour of their motherland. Only then can democracy thrive.

