Time to invest on sports infrastructure

The national sports governance bill that has been proposed was long overdue. Its inordinate delay is essentially because of our obsession with cricket, which has led to the neglect of all other disciplines. As a result, there has been a dearth of champions, who could inspire the younger generation to contemplate careers in other sports. To cite an instance of how Indians can motivate youngsters after accomplishing international glory is the manner Neeraj Chopra has brought about a surge of spectator interest. I feel that there must be considerable investment in creating state-of-the-art infrastructure.

The huge cricket stadiums lying empty for most of the year must be used for other games. Participating in championships or for that matter even taking to certain disciplines is an expensive affair and most families cannot afford it. That is why many latent talents go untapped. Mere budgetary provisions will not help. We need passionate people keen on giving sports the push they need. Instead of aiming for the Olympics, it would be better if the government takes efforts to develop every game at the grassroots level.

Anthony Henriques,Mumbai