BORIS SPASSKY: END OF A GREAT ERA

The passing away of Boris Spassky Ex-World Chess Champion closes the glorious chapter of chess history but also it bids adieu to memories of bygone era of tense cold war. Spassky and Fischer names have become synonymous with cold war since they represented Soviet Communist bloc and American lead West group. These warring groups left no arena untouched, from sports to space their rivalry was more visible in every field. Even the language of English made amendments to accommodate their interests, while American called their space travellers ‘Astronauts’ Soviet called them ‘Cosmonauts’, such was the intensity of their rivalry.

Both camps, used Summer and Winter Olympics for their political propaganda mixing sports with politics thus killing the spirit of every game. But tensions of Cold war reached their pinnacle with the famous match between Boris Spassky of Russia and American Bobby Fischer organised at Reykjavik, in Iceland in 1972. Billed as match of the century where Fischer thrown tantrums against match organisers for favouring Russian. Even Fischer didn’t attend the opening ceremony. The intervention of Henry Kissinger, then state Secretary brought him to Iceland to play against Russian World Champion.

It was loud-mouthed Fischer against a sober Spassky, Americans saw Fischer as a symbol of Capitalism and liberty and wish him to break the iron curtain of Communist soviets who were dominating chess without any challenge. Fischer didn’t disappoint he won over Spassky in a great style. But what attracted the world was the humility of then World Champion Spassky when he lost the game 6 of the match, Spassky stood up and applauded his opponent, such a gesture was never witnessed in the history of World Chess.

This historic scene captured very efficiently in a movie ‘pawn sacrifice’ directed by Edward Zwick in 2014. Spassky has not got such a fame when he defeated another Soviet Legend Tiger Petrosian in 1969 to become the world champion, but he became a darling of the chess fans when he gracefully accepted the defeat in the hands of Fischer called him a better player than him much to the disappointment of his camp who were searching the mysterious reasons for his defeat. Lifelong Boris maintained his dignity though he fellout with his Soviet counterpart, but he never denounced them publicly but calmly changed his citizenship to France but in 2013 he reclaimed old Russian citizenship without any fuss.

His love for Fischer was always there. He wrote to President Bush for clemency for Fischer and also asked President to arrest him and put him in same cell of Fischer so that they can play chess. At that time Bush administration has issued an arrest warrant against Fischer for defying State diktats.

Their love story continued. Fischer and Spassky played a rematch in 1992 in Yugoslavia defying American sanctions, though his failing health didn’t permit such gruelling battle but for the sake of his friend he played. Though Fischer known for his audacity declared their match as real-world championship, but Spassky never boasted about their match.

Vishwanath Anand called their match as playing modern tennis with wooden racquets and many Chess analysts concurred with Vishy but Spassky didn’t retort because he was aware of the reality. Though their matches didn’t have the quality of their yesteryears, but their match brought back the iconic duel like vintage cars racing past reliving old memories of their owners.

Spassky will be remembered for spectacular style of playing changing strategies to confuse the opponents, but it is his gentleness always floored his rivals. Both Spassky and Fischer saw the rise of cold war and its death, though both ditched their camps proving that ideologies and camps can’t prison human minds. Spassky had come up in life in a hard way at the age of five he survived the seize of Leningrad by Germans and though orphaned it didn’t deter the will to become champion. His moment of glory came knocking when he was crowned as world champion in 1969.

Spassky with all his grace will be remembered as chess genius who stood for his own values with a strong conviction. Hence, entire chess world mourns his death as a loss of gentleness of the game. But Legends like Spassky never die but they remain in the hearts of the people forever till chess is alive.