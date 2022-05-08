TODAY IS MOTHERS' DAY: 'Mother is the first teacher'

A child under the age of five spends most of his time at home and therefore learns a lot from what he sees at home. Chhatrapati Shivaji was told many stories of heroes by his mother in his childhood and he grew up to become a hero to many people.

It is at home that a child first learns socialisation. A child first learns a lot at home. This is because, a child learns what is accepted and what is not, what is right and what is not. He can spend enough time with his family, which strengthens his bond and he grows up to be a confident person.

Even a little time for a child to spend with his family and especially the mother has a great impact on his impressionable mind. Someone has rightly said that "God cannot be everywhere that's why he made a mother." So the person who loves the child the most is always a mother. The mother has the most affection for the child. She is not only the mother but also the first teacher of the child. She makes a lasting impression by teaching the child from birth. A mother's education is divine.

Many mothers have made their childhood heroes with their unmatched love for their children. Recently there was news that a mother taught her daughter at home and she never went to school and now she has been called for admission to IIT.

Now the question arises if every mother is providing value-based education to her children then why there are so many issues in society? The answer is that many other factors affect the life of an individual and the education of the mother never puts the child on the wrong path.

Priyanka Saurabh, Hisar (Haryana)