14 kids from two Telugu States qualify

Hyderabad: Fourteen kids from two Telugu States made it to the nationals of SIP Arithmetic Genius 2021. It is India's largest online Arithmetic Contest-2021 organised by SIP Academy. The 14 kids of Class II to V belonging to different 250 schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are regional winners and will compete with 200 plus all regional winners at the National level to be held in January 2022.

Out of 8906 participants, 1,700 students shortlisted for the second round. From these 1,700 students, the above 14 got selected to represent both the Telugu State at National level.

These 14 kids includes: G Rahitya from Kendriya Vidyala, Picket, Hyderabad, Arhan Roshal Ali Khan from St. Paul's High School, Hyderguda, Hyderabad and Sri Samanvith Gangadharam, Johnson Grammar School, Nacharam, Hyderabad. Appam Vaidik from Mount Litera Zee High School, Hayatnagar, Anvita Chapa, Johnson Grammar School, Nachara, and Chirag Mohanty from St Michael's School, Alwal.

Saurav Sai, Johnson Grammar School, LB Nagar, T Aashritha, DAV Public School, Safilguda, Gopesh Mangri, Slate The School, Abids and G Satya Hasini from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Sri Venkateswara Vidyalaya. Mandala Nutan Bhargav, Amrita Vidyalayam, Marrepally, Sarayu Erukulla, Phoenix Green International School, Kokapet, Keertha Sai Sripada, Johnson Grammar School, Nacharam and AVSS Aditya from The Secunderabad Public School, Malkajgiri.

Speaking on the occasion Uma Swaminathan, the Regional Head of SIP Academy said, "Arithmetic skill is one of the crucial skills for children's future development. All future learning in school and life depends on this foundation".

The benefits children accrue by participation in the contest are immense. It unlocks their potential, generates interest in the subject Maths, kids gain confidence and skills to perform well in competitive tournaments, he adds

The first three toppers in each of the four Classes in the regional contest were given cash prizes of Rs 5,000, 7,000 and 10,000. The top three national toppers in each grade will be given worth Rs 10,000, 15,000 and 25,000 respectively.

The cash prizes worth Rs 15 lakh will be given to various winners and will be provided 25, 000 medals and 750 trophies.