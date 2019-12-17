Adapt innovation and avoid corruption in civil engineering: Consul- General

Hyderabad: "Avoid corruption in civil engineering and push people away from corruption in infrastructure development", said Consul General of Turkey Dr. Adnan Altay Altinors during the inaugural session of the three-day international conference on "Recent Advances in Civil Engineering Infrastructure RACEI 2019" organized by Muffakham Jah College of Engineering & Technology (MJCET).

The conference was inaugurated by the Consul General of Turkey Dr. Adnan Altay Altinors in the presence of SUES Secretary Mr. Zafar Javeed, Prof. K.V. L. Subramaniam, Professor at IIT Hyderabad and M.P. Naidu, Project Director Hyderabad Metro Rail.

The conference will be held from December 16-18 at MJCET Campus with stakeholders in the discipline including students, faculty, industry experts, practicing civil engineers, and consultants. As many as 118 research papers from across India and abroad will be presented during this conference.

Internationally renowned experts including Prof. Pennung Warnitchai from Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand, Prof. Nouredine Bourhla, University Saad Dahlab from Algeria, Dr. Mohammed Alias Yusof, Associate Professor at the National Defence University of Malaysia, Dr. Wafik Noser Associate Professor, Cairo University in Egypt, and American professors Dr. Fouad Jaber from Texas A&M University and Dr. Priyanka Alluri, Assistant Professor at Florida International University, USA will address the conference.

Several talks on the recent advancements in Civil Engineering infrastructure, innovations around the world and new technologies emerging in this discipline during this 3-day conference will also be held. Professor N.V. Ramna Rao, Director NIT Warangal, Prof. K.V. L. Subramaniam from IIT Hyderabad, Mr NVS Reddy, MD of Hyderabad Metro Rail, Professor M. Kumar, Principal, OUCE and SUES Treasurer Dr. Mir Akbar Ali Khan, will also address the conference.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Guest Consul General of Turkey Dr. Adnan Altay Altinors, who also holds a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering "expressed pride in being a civil engineering, he said "civil engineering is a lifestyle. We create civilizations. From constructing buildings to providing workspaces for the industries, to airports, road transportation, irrigating lands to construction of airports, civil engineers contribute to economic development of the country."

"We need to design and implement the projects properly, employ all standards, avoid corruption, and push people away from corruption."

The Consul General, who also formerly headed the environment department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Turkey, said his civil engineering background has helped him in domestic and international aspects including diplomatic works. He added that "there are social aspects to civil engineering with three areas most important to this discipline. First, being implementation of the projects. "We need to design and implement the projects properly, employ all standards, avoid corruption, and push people away from corruption." Secondly, a civil engineer must possess good problem solving skills."

He said "for a long time, we have outsourced this part to western of other Asian countries but this needs to change". Thirdly, innovative solutions are required to meet the challenges of the fast urbanization.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. K.V. L. Subramaniam, Professor at IIT Hyderabad said "India is an aspiring nation, aspiring to become a 5 trillion dollar economy. To achieve the goal, 2- million -dollar investment in infrastructure is required."

He said with the rapid urbanization, "housing has become a major problem in almost all urban housing areas with the quality of water being a major problem. He said "these housing centres are growing at a 7% rate annually while adding that "with one eye on the environmental damage we are doing, the other must be on the sustainable development", he expressed.

"India will be a major destination for infrastructure related investment in two decades, majorly because of the 5 trillion economy the country aims to achieve. Statistically, some of the biggest infra projects are being handled in South Asia. 93 of the top buildings recognized globally are in South Asia, this is the technology adoption of South Asia", he said.

"If the entire South Asian region has to grow, there are major investments required. There is no other way to provide the needs of the growing population." He also mentioned the Kaleshwaram project as "probably one of its kind in the world", with several projects of significance on the drawing board."

P. Naidu, Project Director Hyderabad Metro Rail said "the country needs to develop the infrastructure fast to meet the scale of requirement for ongoing urbanization." He said "we must change the way of thinking, working and also change the way of scaling the operation". He said "the smart cities proposed by the government are example of infrastructure blended with information technology, and young minds with their fresh ideas can be significant in transforming India." He said "many advancements happening in India are for mega projects which have a budget of around 1000 crores, but 90% of the projects in India are not major projects."

He said "for all these projects, sustainable development must be the way forward as we don't have the right to destroy Mother Nature". He pointed out "civil engineers, in the government, must focus on skill upgradation as many of them have skills that are not inline with the recent advancements in the discipline" adding that "it is the responsibility of the engineers to grasp the advancements, and take them forward in their projects. Majority of these advancements are tools – tools are information technology enabled."

He cited the example of cable-based suspension bridge works in "Raidurg which is one of the largest in India at 232 metres."

Addressing the delegates and students, SUES Secretary Mr. Zafar Javeed said "in the last 15 years, Hyderabad has adapted itself very well to the recent advances in technology – from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport which is Asia's biggest airport to Hyderabad Metro Rail – the world's largest Public Private Partnership project, developments have been fascinating and infrastructure has played a pivotal role". He expressed confidence that "with young delegates and dynamic students catching up to the advances in civil engineering technology, Hyderabad and India will be a key player in defining the global magnum opus of advancements in civil engineering infrastructure"

Chairman of the international conference and Advisor-cum-Director MJCET Dr. Basheer Ahmed said "the conference aims to focus talks on sustainable development goals. Civil Engineering advancements play a very important contribution in the economic development of the country. However, climate change, urbanization and global warming have posed undeniable changes, and civil engineering experts must play their part to marching ahead by keeping sustainable development a priority."

Convenor of the conference and HoD Civil Engineering of MJCET Mohammed Hamraj delivered the welcome address. Dr Pradeep Ramachalla, Registrar IIIT Hyderabad Treasurer Dr Mir Akbar Ali Khan, and others were also present on this occasion.