Annual Worldwide Developers Conference to showcase latest software advancements

Tech giant Apple announced it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) online from June 9 to 13.

Developers and students will also have the opportunity to celebrate in person during a special event at Apple Park on June 9, the company said in a statement.

Available for free to all developers, WWDC25 will spotlight the latest advancements in Apple software.

As part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to supporting developers, the conference will provide them with unique access to Apple experts, as well as insight into new tools, frameworks, and features. “We’re excited to mark another incredible year of WWDC with our global developer community,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

“We can’t wait to share the latest tools and technologies that will empower developers and help them continue to innovate,” Prescott added.

Developers and students will be able to discover the latest Apple software and technologies by tuning in to the Keynote.

They can also experience WWDC25 throughout the week on the Apple Developer app, Apple Developer website, and Apple Developer YouTube channel. This year’s conference will include video sessions and opportunities to connect with Apple engineers and designers in online labs.

“Apple is proud to support the next generation of developers through the Swift Student Challenge, one of many Apple programmes that seek to uplift the next generation of entrepreneurs, coders, and designers,” it said. On March 27, this year’s applicants will be notified of their status, and winners will be eligible to apply for the special event at Apple Park.

In addition, 50 distinguished winners, who are recognised for outstanding submissions, will be invited to Cupertino, California, for a three-day experience, said the company in its statement.