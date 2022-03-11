Career enhancement drive by EmpowerYouth

EmpowerYouth.com, the career-tech platform, announces a partnership with GoDaddy Academy, to bring a series of career enhancement programmes to its students. The career certification programmes from GoDaddy that will now be available to EmpowerYouth members are Certified Web Professional, Certified Web Developer, Certified Web Architect and Certified Digital Marketing Professional.

EmpowerYouth is the world's first holistic career management platform. The company helps students, specially in tier II and below markets, by providing them with various opportunities including campus placement for jobs internships and making them skill-ready for jobs. In addition, it assists institutions and individuals in providing a career enhancement engagement model.

"We focus on creating a definitive enhanced learning programme for our students and young professionals, leading to their holistic career transformation. Our partnership with GoDaddy is a step to add multiple course platform partners. We hope this partnership will help our users, who are interested in making a career in the Digital space, get the best in breed programs for their career enhancement", said Shalya Gupta, CEO, EmpowerYouth.