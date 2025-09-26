Choosing the right course: A pathway to careers for Indian students

Studying in the UK has long been a dream for many Indian students. Beyond the appeal of world-class universities and diverse cultural experiences, the UK also offers structured pathways into the job market after graduation. However, one of the most important decisions students face is their choice of course.

The UK labour market is competitive and constantly evolving. Employers are increasingly prioritising graduates with skills that meet labour shortages and support long-term economic growth. For students, this means selecting a program that not only supports academic ambitions but also aligns with employment opportunities in high-demand sectors. A well-chosen course can significantly improve career prospects, while a mismatch may make the transition from education to employment more challenging.

Fields of study driving opportunities

Computing and Information Technology (IT)

The UK’s expanding digital economy, valued in trillions, is generating strong demand for computing and IT professionals. Fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data science, and software engineering are among the fastest-growing, offering graduates a wide range of career paths.

For many Indian students, computing has become a preferred choice, reflecting the global shift towards technology-driven solutions. Graduates with these skills are not only employable in the UK but also hold strong credentials for international careers.

Career paths: Data analyst, software developer, cybersecurity consultant, AI engineer.

Health and medicine

Healthcare continues to be one of the most in-demand sectors in the UK. Hospitals and care facilities face shortages of doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals. Degrees in medicine, nursing, public health, and related areas open clear career opportunities, both within the UK and internationally.

For students interested in combining meaningful work with job security, healthcare offers a promising path. It also allows graduates to contribute directly to addressing global health challenges.

Career paths: Doctor, nurse, physiotherapist, healthcare manager, public health consultant.

Engineering

Engineering remains central to the UK’s infrastructure and innovation projects. Civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering continue to provide solid opportunities, while emerging fields such as renewable energy, robotics, and aerospace are expanding rapidly.

With increasing focus on sustainability and green technologies, engineering graduates who combine traditional skills with innovation stand to benefit. For Indian students, engineering continues to be a field where international expertise is both valued and transferable.

Career paths: Civil engineer, renewable energy engineer, robotics specialist, project manager.

Business and Management (with Analytics)

Business education remains popular among international students, but employers today are looking for more than general management skills. Programs that combine business knowledge with analytics, sustainability, and digital skills are particularly valuable.

This combination prepares graduates for leadership roles in organisations that must navigate data-driven decision-making, global supply chains, and shifting consumer expectations.

Career paths: Business analyst, supply chain manager, marketing strategist, sustainability consultant.

Education and teaching

STEM fields and special education. For students who pursue education degrees, this presents strong opportunities to enter a career that is both impactful and valued.

Beyond teaching, graduates in education can also explore policy-making, curriculum design, and roles that influence broader educational systems.

Career paths: Secondary school teacher, education policy advisor, special education specialist.

The way forward for students

For Indian students and their families, the decision to study abroad involves significant investment of time, money, and energy. While passion and personal interests should guide course choices, aligning education with labour market needs can create a more secure future.

The UK remains an excellent environment for pursuing higher education, but students must be strategic. Choosing fields such as computing, healthcare, engineering, business with analytics, and education can provide not only academic growth but also clear career outcomes. In today’s shifting global environment, selecting the right course is about more than just achieving a degree—it is about building a future. By focusing on areas that combine personal strengths with industry demand, students can bridge the gap between classroom learning and long-term career success.

(The author is Head of UK, ApplyBoard)