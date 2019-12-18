Conquer Conflict, Be fit to enjoy life

Life has originated as a simple micro-organism, in the due course of evolution it has become a complex human being. Owing to cerebral abilities human being has been considered as highly evolved. But evolution has brought many beneficial changes physically to adapt to his physical surroundings instead of psychological surroundings. The cerebral capacities are producing ripple of quite contrasting thoughts and making the human being to experience conflict. In any individual's life conflicts are natural. This was so right "Conflict cannot survive with your participation" –Wayne Dyer. This conflict is making the bi-pedal more fragile mentally and leading him to unwanted destinations.



It is an essential thing to fathom to spot the root cause for this conflict. It is obvious that conflict is a state an individual is unable to pick the best option among the available, or it is due to the difference of opinion between groups about values, attitudes and beliefs. The first is individual and the latter is between groups. For the conflict in an individual there are innumerable reasons but for the conflict between groups is due to huge dissimilarity in thoughts, attitudes, aptitudes and values between any two individuals.

Sometimes they are useful because they will solve the problems, refine the work culture, and encourage sharing the responsibilities. If conflict is affecting our job or when it is enforcing us to become a dishonest behaviour having personality or when it forces to lose our mental balance then it would be a problem for us. But forget not the Turkish proverb "patience is the key of paradise" and try to manage the conflict and to conquer it. If we aren't able to conquer it, it will have devastating effect on us.

Esther Harding was so right with his words "Conflict is the beginning of consciousness" –So, to reduce the magnitude of conflict it is better to try out these options;

1. Find out the possible reason for conflict and don't resist it. Try to be cool and don't lose your perseverance.

2. Respect the other side of opinion and also recognise they are also having equal right like you.

3. Try to pay good heed to others. Share your views within an unbiased manner with whom you think as cause for conflict.

4. Compromise is the best medicine for the conflict.

5. Try to spot truth in others defence. Find out agreeable contents for both.

6. Find an amicable solution for both.

7. Don't compel others to follow your opinion. Don't forget everyone has their own way to live.

If we are ready to follow all these without any disagreement then it is possible to avoid all storms which are happening in and around of our homes. Conflict is always had its bad dent on our relationships. So, it is always better to conquer the conflict with collaboration in which both sides will compromise more generously and feel it as WIN-WIN situation which will cement our bonding and encourage stronger relationships. My dear friends recollect and remember the sanctity of the remark of Martin Luther King Jr." "Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy in to a friend"- Martin Luther King Jr.