Dialogue, debate, and diversity mark JIRSMUN conference

Jain International Residential School (JIRS) hosted the JIRSMUN 2025 conference, bringing together 320 student delegates from more than 10 schools across India and Nepal for three days of dialogue, debate, and cultural exchange. The Model United Nations forum provided a platform for participants to deliberate on pressing global issues while also engaging in intercultural learning.

Discussions and key themes

Delegates participated in multiple committees replicating international and national bodies:

• Sessions addressed women’s safety, mental health, and policy reforms through speeches, alliances, and slogan-driven debates.

• Focused on gaps in legal frameworks, digital security, humanitarian responses, and freedom of the press.

• Examined autonomous weapons, arms control, and international law with detailed scrutiny.

• Delegates tackled nuclear programs and crisis simulations involving political instability and security threats.

• Explored global crime challenges while adopting creative approaches, including mythological and literary themes, to encourage fresh perspectives.

Alongside formal sessions, students engaged in cultural activities featuring classical dance, folk music, skits, and fusion performances. A Gala Dinner concluded the cultural segment, fostering informal dialogue among delegates and faculty.

Over the course of the event, participants debated issues such as climate change, human rights, cybersecurity, and global security. Drafted resolutions reflected attempts at consensus-building and problem-solving, while awards recognized delegates for their contributions in debate and policy formulation.

The conference concluded with reflections on the importance of youth leadership in addressing international challenges. Chief Guest Dr. N.V. Prasad, IAS, addressed delegates, encouraging them to continue their engagement with global governance issues.