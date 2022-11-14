Edtech courses bridge the gap through short-term e-learning courses

Modern times bring with them modern practices and new challenges. In order to deal with this, one needs to have the necessary education and skills. The media and entertainment industry is no exception to this rule. This industry caters to a large audience base and has to pander to everyone's taste therefore extensive training is required for these professionals so that they can widen their skill base. In addition to this, technology is widely used in the field. Those engaged need to be trained in the use of technical expertise to make their work more relevant and nuanced.



Studies suggest that by the year 2017, over seven lakh people were employed in the media and entertainment industry and this number is increasing every year. However, reports suggest that the current talent pool needs to evolve as technological innovations take hold of the industry. Given the skill gap and the importance of upskilling and reskilling of those in the media and entertainment sector, many e-learning platforms have emerged in the past decade to bridge this breach. These platforms offer specific courses in different aspects of the field including fashion, photography, and jewelry design. Here are some of the ways in which short-term e-learning courses are helping overcome the skill gap in the media and entertainment industry.

Providing students with the exposure that they need to excel

Success in the media and entertainment industry is heavily dependent upon the ability of the student to demonstrate the required professional skills. In other words, theoretical knowledge does not suffice in this field. In order to sharpen their existing potentialities, students in this field require opportunities to and close supervision. These e-learning courses offer students the chance to be trained under industry experts and get mentorship from pioneers in the field. These platforms usually have ties with educational institutions that are celebrated for their training, and students enrolled in these programs get the benefit of exposing themselves to such training by exemplars in the field.

Providing students with networking opportunities

Networking is an essential component of securing success in any field and particularly in the media and entertainment sector. Short-term e-learning courses are designed keeping this need in mind. They offer students the chance to interact with students from all over the world. In addition, they get exposed to mentors and experts in the field and learn from their experiences. In fact, these platforms usually organise seminars, webinars, and workshops with people of repute so that the students can learn about the challenges that they might face and ready themselves accordingly.

In conclusion, one might say that the media and entertainment industry is in need of professionals who are up to date with their skillsets. Many platforms have made note of this need and designed courses that focus on creating a cohort of students who are trained in relevant skills and are ready to compete at a global level. These courses are especially advantageous as they allow those enrolled with the benefits of flexibility, extensive training under experts, the opportunity to build a professional network and curriculums designed keeping in mind the requirements of the industry thus ensuring that the students are not only employable but excel in their fields.

The flexibility that they accord

Most of the short-term e-learning courses are designed keeping in mind young professionals hoping to upskill or even reskill. Such students are likely to be occupied and may have to deal with the unpredictable schedule associated with their careers. This makes it difficult for them to enroll in regular courses with fixed timings and requiring physical presence. E-learning courses allow students flexibility and accord them the opportunity to finish their course while factoring in the time restraints of their jobs. Through pre-recorded lectures, which can be accessed at any time, these courses are catered especially for students who value personalisation and litheness that they may require to engage effectively.