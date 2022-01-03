There is no dearth of children who are deprived of basic needs required for their studies. Education still requires improvements in terms of access and quality. As we are still struggling to prioritize girl education, this problem is more prevalent. The motivation for less fortunate girls to attend school is facing a continuous struggle owing to the poor facilities, lack of infrastructure, unavailability of resources, and missing creative encouragement. To help girls write better future for themselves, Hyderabad-based NGO, Learning Space Foundation distributed stationery kits to underprivileged girl students with support from a generous NRI donor Karuna Atmakuru.

"Through this drive, we at Learning Space Foundation are hoping to improve qualityof education by providing some of the resources a girl needs for a wholesome learning experience. Education is fundamental to have a brighter future. Through this initiative, we believe that this will create a ripple effect, and the girls and their parents will prioritize education. If we prioritize girl education, we will have a progressive nation and an equitable society!" says Kaumudi Nagaraju, Founder & Executive Director, Learning Space Foundation.

The Learning Space Foundation core team distributed 137 stationery kits to girls studying in KGBV, Usman Nagar, Tellapur Mandal, Hyderabad. Each kit contained: notebooks, geometry box, exam pad, long iron scale, pens, pencil box, pouch, glitter pens, sketch pens, and Fevi stick.

"We felt good to see that Learning Space Foundation is providing resources that otherwise would not be made available by the families of these children, because of their financial situation. This will surely encourage these girls and their parents to take education seriously." says K Kavitha, headmistress.

"The girls were really excited to receive these stationery kits. Messages from a few girls sharing how excited and grateful they are about getting these stationery kits make us feel that we are creating a small difference. We truly feel blessed to share this pleasurable moment with them!" says Shreekar Enugandla, Director of strategy & finance, Learning Space Foundation.