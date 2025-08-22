EFLU organises national workshop on phonetics of English

Hyderabad: The Department of Phonetics and Spoken English at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) organised a two-day National Workshop on the Phonetics of English under the theme “Pedagogical Application of Phonetics: An Upskilling Workshop for Teachers of English”.

The workshop aims at enhancing the pedagogical competence of English teachers by equipping them with deeper knowledge of phonetics and practical strategies for teaching pronunciation. This initiative seeks to strengthen English language pedagogy across the country.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. N. Nagaraju, inaugurated the workshop and, in his address, emphasised the central role of phonetics in English language education. He underlined the need for sustained training programmes to empower teachers and improve classroom practice.

More than fifty participants from ten states have registered for the workshop, reflecting wide national interest. The sessions cover areas such as Nuances of English Pronunciation and Teaching Pronunciation, complemented by practical training in the University’s state-of-the-art Digital Language Laboratory.

The event also coincides with the superannuation of Prof Komali Prakash from the Department of Phonetics and Spoken English. The inaugural session was attended by Prof M Hari Prasad, Registrar (I/c), faculty members from across the university, and students, marking a strong spirit of academic collaboration.